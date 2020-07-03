Relive the 90's With the Blockbuster Party Game, Only $15

The Blockbuster Game: A Movie Party Game for The Whole Family Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

The Blockbuster Game: A Movie Party Game for The Whole Family | $15 | Amazon

Ah, Blockbuster. The nationwide movie and game rental service of our youths. While time and technology have moved on Blockbuster’s business model, the nostalgia can live on with The Blockbuster Game. The board game has a basic premise—guess the movie and earn points for your team.

The best part is that this little piece of 90's (and earlier!) nostalgia is that it’s only $15, and the Amazon reviewers seem to love it. Well, except one person saying the some of the movies they had to guess being too old. It’s a Blockbuster game, after all, you can’t expect it to be up to date!