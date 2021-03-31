It's all consuming.
Relive Last Year's Worst Discourse With The Last of Us Part II for $30

Jordan McMahon
 and Giovanni Colantonio
If you didn’t pick it up last year, good news! The Last of Us Part II is down to $30 on Best Buy right now, saving you $30. Be warned: the story is polarizing, but it also swept house during last year’s game awards season. Perhaps you remember the wave of bad discourse that it spawned. People just had a lot to say about this game. Some of that was valid criticism. Other critiques were bad faith arguments from angry nerds. In retrospect, I think we were all just restless from being cooped up inside. If you’re already invested in the story, now’s a good time to grab the next chapter.

This story was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 10/14/2020 and updated with new information by Giovanni Colantonio on 03/31/2021. 

