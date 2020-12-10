Relive Last Year's Discourse When You Get Pokémon Sword for $40

Pokémon Sword Screenshot : Nintendo

Pokémon Sword | $40 | Amazon

It seems like only yesterday we were embroiled in The Last of Us Part II discourse. Now, here we are in December and the Cyberpunk 2077 discourse is here and worse than anyone could ever have imagined . Don’t you miss the good old days? As in, one year ago when the biggest hot button controversy in video games was slightly jagged edges on shadows and characters popping in to frame (actually that last one i s a Cyberpunk issue, too). If you’re feeling nostalgic for those days, Pokémon Sword is on sale for $40 at Amazon. For some reason, only Sword is on sale, so Shield is still full price. If you skipped it originally, the game is a little fuller now thanks to its two DLCs, which brought more Pokémon into the game. The lack of a full Pokédex was one of the more common complaints this time last year, so that’s sure to be a welcome change for those who waited to pop in. Check it out if you need an escape from the discourse.