Relieve the Stress of Your Massive Real World Debt by Mercilessly Beating This $12 Tom Nook Plush

Little Buddy Animal Crossing Tom Nook Plush | $12 | Amazon

My student debt, medical debt, and mortgage have piled up to insurmountable levels that I will be be paying off for years to come. Why not add $12 more onto the pile s o I can have the satisfaction of choking the life out of the physical personification of that debt in the form of this Little Buddy Animal Crossing Tom Nook Plush. Smashing his dumb face between the door and doorframe a few times before wrapping my hands around his small stitched neck tightly until his bottom half falls down and the stuffing pours out will give me the momentary relief I very much need as I slowly chip away at a lifetime debt. $12 more will just be a well worth drop in the bucket for that.