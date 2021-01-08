Relieve Back Pain: Sit on the 'Cadillac of Coccyx Cushions' for Just $23

ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion Image : Andrew Hayward

ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion | $23 | Amazon



If working from home is doing a number on your back—or seating pain is a sadly recurring feature, no matter where you are—then here’s a potential solution that can provide some relief.



ComfiLife’s gel-enhanced seat cushion has been dubbed the “Cadillac of coccyx cushions” by one Amazon reviewer, but it has received glowing endorsements from many more buyers: it has a 4.4-star rating from 37,000+ reviews.

This ergonomically-designed seat cushion is designed to reduce pressure on your tailbone while supporting recovery from various back conditions, plus it’s easily portable with a non-slip rubber base. Snag the gray version at Amazon right now for 39% off the list price.