Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Biofreeze Pain Relief Gold Box | Amazon

Today’s Gold Box is offering huge discounts on highly-rated Biofreeze pain relief sprays, lotions and gels, starting at a low $10. If you’re unfamiliar, Biofreeze can provide help for many common conditions such as arthritis and other causes of muscle and joint pain.

Advertisement

If you’re unsure which to pick up, there’s a variety pack on sale for about $22.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. So these prices will only stick around until the end of the day, or sold out. So visit the main page and get yours before you get freezed out of this deal.