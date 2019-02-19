Photo: Amazon

Ironing takes forever, but steaming gets you most of the way there in a fraction of the time. At just $12 with promo code 5DEVYX59, this steamer hets up in two minutes or less, and provides 15 minutes of wrinkle-releasing steam per tank of water, so you can get through several shirts and pants at once.

This model’s a little bigger than some travel-friendly options we’ve seen, but if you don’t see yourself packing a steamer in your suitcase anyway, $12 is a terrific price.