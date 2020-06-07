It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsTV & Movies

Relax With the Kids With a Lego Movie Watch Party By Grabbing the $15 Collection

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
20
Save
Illustration for article titled Relax With the Kids With a iLego Movie/i Watch Party By Grabbing the $15 Collection
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

The Lego 3-Film Collection | $15 | Amazon

Need something to entertain the kids for a day? Why not do a LEGO Movie watch party? You can grab the Lego-3 Film Collection right now for only $15, which is a pretty darn good deal for hours of content. The collection includes The Lego Movie, The Lego Batman Movie, and The Lego Ninjago Movie. Pop some popcorn for the kiddos and sit down to enjoy some fun family-friendly movies.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Prove You're Not a Capitalist and Buy This Socialist Monopoly Game, Now $11

Pick Up This Versatile $19 Backpack and Be Ready For a Variety of Situations

Saturday's Best Deals: Star Wars Comics, Shoulder and Neck Massagers, Men's Underwear, and More

Grab Aukey's Mechanical Keyboard for $40 and Enter the World of the Clack