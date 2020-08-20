It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeHome Goods

Relax at Home for Just $20 With the Eternal Home Shiatsu Massager

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMeh Deals
92
Save
Neck and Shoulder Shiatsu Massager | $20 | Meh
Neck and Shoulder Shiatsu Massager | $20 | Meh
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Neck and Shoulder Shiatsu Massager | $20 | Meh

My usual neighborhood spa is open but there just something about going back right now that I’m just not ready for and that stresses me out. On top of the actual pain in my neck from working at home, this has added another layer tension. This Eternal Home Neck and Shoulder Shiatsu Massager ($20) might just be the answer if you aren’t quite there to head back to your regular masseuse.

Advertisement

This massage packs a punch with thirty-eight modes for fifteen levels of shiatsu kneading. Soft, Kneading, Shiatsu, Percussive, whatever you need to get relief too. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This Echo Dot Has a Built-In Clock, Now $20 off

Funko Pops Are as Low as $2 Each in Today’s Top Deals

Wednesday's Deals of the Day: Amazon Echo Dot With LED Clock, Fire TV Stick 4K, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Tacklife T8 Jump Starter, 67 Oz. Hand Sanitizer, and More

Milk Makeup’s CBD Body Oil Stick Is Relaxing AF