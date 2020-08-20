Relax at Home for Just $20 With the Eternal Home Shiatsu Massager

Neck and Shoulder Shiatsu Massager Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Neck and Shoulder Shiatsu Massager | $20 | Meh

My usual neighborhood spa is open but there just something about going back right now that I’m just not ready for and that stresses me out. On top of the actual pain in my neck from working at home, this has added another layer tension . This Eternal Home Neck and Shoulder Shiatsu Massager ($20) might just be the answer if you aren’t quite there to head back to your regular masseuse .



This massage packs a punch with thirty-eight m odes for fifteen levels of shiatsu kneading. Soft, Kneading, Shiatsu, Percussive, whatever you need to get relief too. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort . This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.