Relax as You Kill Time and Germs With This Aromatherapy Wireless Charger Sanitizer for 50% Off

Sheilah Villari
Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Charger | $28 | Amazon | Use Code 37X3O3I4 
I’m sure we’ve integrated some new routines into our lives thanks to the pandemic. If you’re now constantly handwashing, disinfecting, and wiping everything down you’re not alone. But don’t forget your phone in the shuffle of sterilizing. I’ve been told sanitizers are where it’s at for an almost totally germ-free phone. For the rest of the month use the code 37X3O3I4 at check out and get this one for 50% off. 

It’s not just your phone you can get almost 100% clean: keys, jewelry, makeup brushes, masks, and whatever you can fit in here honestly. What’s cool about this sanitizer is it pulls triple duty and is also a wireless charger and works as an aromatherapy machine. It fits most phones and the whole process takes about eighteen minutes. It does require an adapter (which is not included) to run both the sanitizer and charger. But all in all, this is one of the better deals for something we should all probably own nowadays.

This code is good until July 30 and Prime members can enjoy free two-day shipping.

