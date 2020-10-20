Relax and Re-Energize: Sunday Scaries Vitamin D3- and B12-Infused CBD Gummies Are 25% Off

10mg CBD Gummies (22-Count) ESINV25 Image : Sunday Scaries

Whenever I’ve had a stressful day at work (or, as I call them, a day at work), Sunday Scaries comes through with CBD gummies that don’t just help me chill out, they also double as a multi-vitamin of sorts—serving up that D3 and B12 enrichment our bodies crave. While both nutrients work to prevent fatigue, B12 also helps to stave off megaloblastic anemia. The Vitamin D3 boost is increasingly more important in the winter months, when you’re not absorbing as much from the sun. CBD, on the other hand, is a non-psychoactive cannabis extract and is said to help with everything from anxiety to chronic pain.

These gummies in particular feature 10mg of CBD each, with 22 gummies found in each container. The CBD oil it’s made from is broad spectrum and contain no THC. Whether you want to place a recurring order or purchase a bottle outright, you can save 25% on Sunday Sca ries vitamin D3- and B12-enriched gummy bears using the promo code ESINV25 for a limited time. For subscribers, this brings your final price down to $22; one-time buyers, on the other hand, can scoop it up and try it out for $27 with the coupon, automatically applied at checkout. See why PopSugar, Buzzfeed, Forbes, and Cosmopolitan are all raving about Sunday Scaries CBD and secure a batch at a generous discount today.

