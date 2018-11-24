Photo: Gizmodo

While it can’t handle the highest end games of the Oculus Rift, the portable Oculus Go doesn’t require a $1500+ gaming PC to use. Hell, it doesn’t even need a smartphone. It’s a fully integrated, fully portable VR headset that you can use to watch videos and play basic games, and it’s on sale for the first time ever for deals week. We’re only talking about a $20 discount here, but this thing was so cheap to begin with, that we’ll take it.

