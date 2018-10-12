Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s that awkward time of year where the weather ping pongs between pleasant and Hoth, but you’ll be prepared to go outside no matter the conditions with this rare REI clearance sale. From now until October 15, you’ll get an extra 25% off anything in the site’s sale section, no code needed.



There’s a lot to sort through here, but options include reader-favorite Smartwool and Darn Tough socks, Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer coats, and even the recently crowned best raincoat, the Arctery’x Beta, just for starters. Drop your suggestions in the comments below!