REI's Sale Can Save Adventurers Up To 30% on A Bunch of Great Brands

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, adventurers can save up to 30% off outdoorsy goods with REI’s huge sale. The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, Arc’teryx, The North Face, Prana, Fjallravenand, and a whole lot more. This sale runs until the April 15, but don’t put off filling your cart.

While we, of course, encourage social distancing. A big part of me is gearing up for when I finally get to go outside—and trust me, I intent on not being indoors for a big chunk of that.

Whether you’re looking to add some new spring jackets, boots, camping gear, this sale’s got you covered. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

