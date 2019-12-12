REI's Shop Now, Be Done Sale Will Save You Up To 40% On Rad Gear

Shop Now, Be Done Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Shop Now, Be Done Sale | REI

Starting today, REI’s Shop Now, Be Done sale can save adventurers up to 40% off a ton of gear. The adventurer’s favorite retailer is slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like KEEN, United By Blue, Black Diamond, The North Face, and a whole lot more.

Additionally, you can get a $20 bonus card when you spend $100 or more during the sale. (Free money!) This sale runs until the 16th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early. And, not to be that guy but... there’s only a few weeks until Christmas and you don’t want say “it’s coming in the mail” on the big day.

So visit the deal page to see all of your options during what’s more than likely, REI’s final sale of the year.