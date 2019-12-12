It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsCamping & Outdoors

REI's Shop Now, Be Done Sale Will Save You Up To 40% On Rad Gear

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
2.0K
Save
Shop Now, Be Done Sale | REI
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Shop Now, Be Done Sale | REI

Starting today, REI’s Shop Now, Be Done sale can save adventurers up to 40% off a ton of gear. The adventurer’s favorite retailer is slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like KEEN, United By Blue, Black Diamond, The North Face, and a whole lot more.

Advertisement

Additionally, you can get a $20 bonus card when you spend $100 or more during the sale. (Free money!) This sale runs until the 16th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early. And, not to be that guy but... there’s only a few weeks until Christmas and you don’t want say “it’s coming in the mail” on the big day.

So visit the deal page to see all of your options during what’s more than likely, REI’s final sale of the year.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

The Dash AirCrisp Pro Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

Save Big on Audio Products Thanks to Today's Gold Box

Upgrade Your Gaming Rig With Today's Amazon Gold Box

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts