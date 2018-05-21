If REI’s anniversary sale wasn’t enough, they also just kicked off a huge sale on Hydro Flask’s excellent bottles and tumblers, for a limited time. They call it a 50% off sale, and that’s...generous. But these really are good prices compared to anywhere else on the web. Just note that the special prices are only available on select colors for each item.
REI's Pouring On The Hydro Flask Deals This Week
