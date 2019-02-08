Spring’s not quite here yet, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying the great outdoors. All the more reason to get some fresh air sooner rather than later: REI is taking up to 50% off a wide range of camping gear, outerwear, winter boots, and other footwear.
If you want to stack even more savings, REI Outlet is running a similarly huge sale as well. A lot of items are only available in limited colors or sizes, but you can score some seriously great deals there. Gather your gear of choice quickly, though; like the cold, this sale won’t last much longer.
Advertisement
Grab a Nike Breathe Hyper Dry tee for just $24, Patagonia’s eco-friendly Silent Down jacket, a new pair of premium Smartwool socks, a fan-driven BioLite camp stove, or check out all the deals from these popular brands.
- Hydro Flask
- Smartwool
- Patagonia
- Marmot
- Fjallraven
- prAna
- Arc’teryx
- United By Blue
- Columbia
- Fitbit
- ExOfficio
- Nike
That’s really just the tip of the iceberg though. There are thousands of deals from hundreds of brands, and you can find them all here.