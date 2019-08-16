Summer is drawing to a close, and that means it’s time once again for REI’s annual summer clearance, offering huge markdowns on thousands of past-season styles from the biggest brands.
Just because it’s Summer Clearance doesn’t mean you can’t find gear for the upcoming colder weather. For example, Patagonia’s ultra popular Better Sweater (men | women), the Arc’teryx Proton FL Insulated Hoodie (men) and The North Face’s ThermoBall insulated jacket (men | women) are all 50% off, while supplies last.
Advertisement
If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.
- Hydro Flask
- Smartwool
- Patagonia
- The North Face
- Marmot
- Fjallraven
- prAna
- Arc’teryx
- United By Blue
- Columbia
- ExOfficio
- Nike
Have any specific recommendations from the sale? Drop them in the comments!