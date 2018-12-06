If anyone on your holiday shopping list likes to spend time outdoors, chances are, you can find a great gift for them in REI’s latest sale. From now through December 10, you’ll find thousands of deals from dozens of brands, including reader-favorite Smartwool and Darn Tough socks and Sorel Boots. The sale spans all sorts of apparel and camping gear, so be sure to use the sidebar to narrow down the options.
REI's Latest Sale Has Deals For Every Type of Nature Lover
