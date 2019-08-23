Photo: REI

REI’s Labor Day Sale is always one of the company’s biggest sales of the year. In fact, you could think of it as REI’s Black Friday, since the brand famously opts out of the post-Thanksgiving deal bacchanal. So get over there before all the good stuff is gone.



For the biggest markdowns, you’ll want to proceed directly to the Peak Deals section, where limited quantities of certain items are marked down by 50% or more.

Just because it’s a Labor Day Sale doesn’t mean you can’t find gear for the upcoming colder weather. For example, Patagonia’s ultra popular Better Sweater (men | women), the Arc’teryx Proton FL Insulated Hoodie (men) and The North Face’s ThermoBall insulated jacket (men | women) are all 50% off, while supplies last.

The sale also seems to be particularly heavy on camping gear, including REI’s Half Dome Tent (our readers’ favorite for backpacking), Magma sleeping bags (men | women), MSR’s Pocket Rocket camp stove, and even the best price we’ve ever seen on BioLite’s FirePit, which you can use in your backyard all year long.

If you’re spending over $100, you’ll want to add a $20 REI lifetime membership to your cart as well, as you’ll get a $20 bonus gift card added to your order automatically.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



Don’t see what you’re looking for. Check out REI Garage’s clearance items, which are an extra 20% off for Labor Day with promo code LABORDAY19.