It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsCamping & Outdoors

REI's Gear Up Get Out Sale Is Back to Steal Black Friday's Thunder

Tercius
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.7K
Save
Gear Up and Get Out Sale | REI
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Gear Up and Get Out Sale | REI

REI famously skips Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean you’ll need to settle for retail prices for your post-Thanksgiving Day like. Starting today, REI’s Gear Up and Get Out sale can save adventurers up to 30% off a ton of gear.

Advertisement

The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, Smartwool, Arc’teryx, Columbia, Oboz, Nalgene, and a whole lot more.

Better still, REI Co-Op members can save 20% on one-full priced item, or an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the code GEARUP2019.

This sale runs until the 25th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Cook a Ton of Crispy (and Mostly Healthy) Food With This Discounted Philips Air Fryer
Save Big on Household Essentials with Today's Gold Box
Stop Procrastinating and Pick Up This Instant Pot for a Low $55

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts