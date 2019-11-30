It's all consuming.
REI's Cyber Week Deals Are Live And Ready for Action

Tercius
Cyber Week Sale | REI
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Cyber Week Sale | REI

Now that Black Friday is over and REI folk are back from opting outside, they’ve got another blockbuster sale. Starting today, REI’s Cyber Week sale can save adventurers up to 50% off a ton of gear.

The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Columbia, Smartwool, Merrell, The North Face, and a whole lot more.

Additionally, you can save an extra 25% on one REI Outlet item with the code CYBERDEAL19.

This sale runs until the 8th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

