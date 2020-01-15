REI's Clearance Sale Can Save Adventurers Up to 60% on Gear

Save up to 50% on Clearance Items Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Save up to 50% on Clearance Items | REI



Kick off the new year with new gear, with this huge REI clearance sale. Right now, adventurers can save up to 50% off a ton of gear, p lus up to 60% on recently reduced items at REI Outlet.

Advertisement

The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Big Agnes, Rumpl, Hydroflask , and a whole lot more.

This sale runs until the 20 th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.