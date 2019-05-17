Screenshot: REI

It’s baaaaaack. REI’s annual Anniversary Sale is always the company’s biggest sale of the year. In fact, it’s basically REI’s Black Friday, since the brand famously opts out of the post-Thanksgiving deal bacchanal. So get over there before all the good stuff is gone.

For the biggest markdowns, you’ll want to proceed directly to the Peak Deals section, where limited quantities of certain items are marked down by 50% or more.

Some great options elsewhere in the sale include Patagonia’s famous Nano Puff jackets (men | women), hiking and trail running shoes from all the best brands, tech gear like GPS watches and portable power solutions, and swimwear from the likes of prAna, O’Neill, and Patagonia.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



See something you want that isn’t on sale? REI members can save 20% on a single full priced item at both REI and REI Outlet for the duration of the sale with promo code ANNV19. A lifetime membership costs $20, and is totally worth it.