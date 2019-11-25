Reinvent Your Bathroom Experience During Black Friday With These Discounted Bidets

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

For the better part of the year, I’ve championed the purchase and subsequent use of bidets to the chagrin of my co-workers and loved ones. And luckily, bidet use is fially mainstream enough to earn big time discounts during Black Friday. BioBidet’s entire line is currently marked down with prices starting at a low $25. These models come with all the necessary attachments to install on your current toilet. Better still, they’re very easy to put together.

Advertisement

While a little sparse of features, the SlimEdge, the light-up SlimGlow and the nearly invisible Slim Zero are great entry points into this category,

Advertisement

But, for the already initiated, the Bio Bidet Ultimate and the beautifully designed Bio Bidet Bliss are the ones to consider. Both come with all the features you’d want from a modern washlet, including a seat warmer, a feminine wash feature, and water temperature control. (That last one will pay off instantly during the winter.) Better still, the prices on these top-tier models are even lower than Bidet Week.

Advertisement