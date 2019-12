Up to 50% off Men’s Clothing, Women’s Clothing, Footwear, Camp/Hike | REI

50% or more on Just Reduced Items | REI

REI, home of a outdoor gear like coats, backpacks, footwear, mugs, and other stuff you might want to bring with you while camping or hiking, is clearing out its stock before the end of the year. To help get it out the door, the company is knocking u p to 50% off much of its men and women’s clothing and footwear, and even more off select gear that was already recently marked down.