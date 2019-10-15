It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

REI Is Basically Giving Away Lifetime Memberships With Any $100 Purchase

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.1K
Save
$20 Bonus Member Card With $100 Purchase and New Lifetime Membership Purchase | REI
Screenshot: REI

It already made sense to join REI’s Co-op membership program; for just $20, you’re a member for life, and have access to perks like a 10% back annual dividend, access to in-store REI Garage Sales, and special pricing on REI Outdoor School classes and REI Adventures trips. But now through November 14 it makes even more sense to join, because you can pretty much do it for free.

Make a purchase of at least $100 at REI during that time period, and be sure to add the $20 membership to your cart, and you’ll receive $20 toward your next purchase in the form of a member bonus card, which basically cancels out your membership sign-up fee. At that point, all that’s left to do is get outside and do something fun will all your new REI gear and status.

Advertisement

Wouldn’t you know it, the company’s extensive End of Season clearance sale is still going strong, so you should have no trouble finding plenty of deals to hit that $100 threshold.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Tuesday's Best Deals: Nintendo 2DS XL, Under Armour, Drill Brush, and More
This $17 Pillow Is Ideal For Side Sleepers
Light All Your Fall and Winter Candles With This $6 Electric Arc Lighter

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts