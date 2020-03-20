It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsCamping & Outdoors

REI Co-Op Members Can Save 20% Off With An Exclusive Code

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsREI Deals
97
Save
20% on One Full-Priced Item | REI | Use the promo code MEMPERKS2020
Extra 20% on One REI Outlet Item | REI | Use the promo code MEMPERKS2020

20% on One Full-Priced Item | REI | Use the promo code MEMPERKS2020
Extra 20% on One REI Outlet Item | REI | Use the promo code MEMPERKS2020

It’s a pretty good day to be an REI Co-Op member. Right now, members can save 20% on one full-priced item and an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the promo code MEMPERKS2020. For what it’s worth, the REI Outlet is the better deal here, since those products are already discounted and this 20% offer stacks on top of that.

Advertisement

REI membership is required to take advantage of this deal. Not a member? A lifetime membership is available for just $20. That’s a great deal, when you consider how often REI sales occur and all the perks it has.

This sale lasts until the first week of April, so you have time to shop around. But remember, the best stuff always disappears early. So get yours before some ruggedly handsome rando takes your stuff.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

HP's 11.6" Chromebook (Refurbished) Falls to $100 at Woot

Wednesday's Best Deals: Dyson Vacuum, Anker Charger, PS4 Gaming Headset, and More

Thursday's Best Deals: Doom Eternal, Hisense 4K TV, Huckberry Clearance, Adidas Slip-Ons, and More

The Right Time to Buy Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Is Right Now