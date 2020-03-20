REI Co-Op Members Can Save 20% Off With An Exclusive Code

20% on One Full-Priced Item | REI | Use the promo code MEMPERKS2020

Extra 20% on One REI Outlet Item | REI | Use the promo code MEMPERKS2020

It’s a pretty good day to be an REI Co-Op member. Right now, members can save 20% on one full-priced item and an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the promo code MEMPERKS2020. For what it’s worth, the REI Outlet is the better deal here, since those products are already discounted and this 20% offer stacks on top of that.

REI membership is required to take advantage of this deal. Not a member? A lifetime membership is available for just $20. That’s a great deal, when you consider how often REI sales occur and all the perks it has.

This sale lasts until the first week of April, so you have time to shop around. But remember, the best stuff always disappears early. So get yours before some ruggedly handsome rando takes your stuff.