Image: Amazon

If you just so happen to need a new microwave right now, this Toshiba model is the one to get. Promo code 40SUPERDEAL knocks $80 off its price, bringing it down to an all time low of just $120. It does everything you’d expect a microwave to do, which is to say, it gets hot, it has buttons for auto heating, and it beeps. So buy now before this excellent price burns out.