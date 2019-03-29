Photo: Gizmodo

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is kind of a marvel, at least compared to the Series 1 model currently on my own wrist, so I’m awfully tempted by this refurb sale on the larger, 44mm model, the first such discount we’ve seen.



$379 is a $50 discount from the usual $429, and the deal is only available on one size, in two colors, with no cellular option available. But if you’ve been trying to stop yourself from buying one since you first saw it in the Apple Store (guilty), this deal might just be tempting enough for you.