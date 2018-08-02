Refurb Amazon Cloud Cam | $80 | Amazon

While Amazon’s Key service got a lot of attention when it was announced late last year, you might have missed that you can purchase the associated cloud security camera separately.

With 1080p recording, night vision, a 2-way intercom, and 24 hours of free cloud clip storage (or more if you sign up for an account), its specs compare very favorably to the Nest Cam, especially at today’s $80 refurbished price point. That’s $40 less than buying it new, and $20 less than the usual refurb price.

The best part? If, somewhere down the road, you decide to buy a smart lock, you’ll have everything you need to use Amazon Key.