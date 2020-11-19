It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Refurbished Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones Are Only $150

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonHoliday DealsHoliday 2020Black Friday Deals
33
Save
Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones (Refurbished, black) | $150 | AmazonSony WH-1000XM3 Headphones (Refurbished, silver) | $150 | eBay
Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones (Refurbished, black) | $150 | AmazonSony WH-1000XM3 Headphones (Refurbished, silver) | $150 | eBay
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones (Refurbished, black) | $150 | Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones (Refurbished, silver) | $150 | eBay

Refurbished Sony WH-1000XM3's have an amazing sound quality and are just $150, which is $30 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown: They have an HD noise-canceling processor, adaptive sound control, and a sense engine for virtual surround sound, as well as hi-res audio. Of course, they connect easily via Bluetooth, and comfy once you put them over your ears. Grab em’ before they’re gone.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Better Late Than Never: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and More Switch Games are $45

These Super Soft Classic Bath Towels Are Just $3 Right Now at Macy's

Let Persona 5 Royal's Steelbook Edition Take Your Heart for $29

For the Next Two Days Take 34% off Mpow's X5 Hybrid Wireless Earbuds