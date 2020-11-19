Refurbished Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones Are Only $150

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones (Refurbished, black) | $150 | Amazon



Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones (Refurbished, silver ) | $150 | eBay

Refurbished Sony WH -1000XM3's have an amazing sound quality and are just $150, which is $30 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown: They have an HD noise-canceling processor, adaptive sound control, and a sense engine for virtual surround sound, as well as hi-res audio. Of course, they connect easily via Bluetooth, and comfy once you put them over your ears. Grab em’ before they’re gone.

