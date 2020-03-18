It's all consuming.
Refurbished Samsung Tablets Are As Cheap as $75 at Woot

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Woot.com has a full range of quality Samsung Galaxy tablets on sale. If you don’t have much to spend, a $75 Galaxy Tab E Lite 7" will do you well. Need 4G connectivity on the cheap? You can get an 8-inch Galaxy Tab with LTE support on either Verizon ($155) or AT&T ($130). Doodlers and multitaskers might enjoy the 10.1" Galaxy Tab A with an S Pen for just $210. Have a bigger budget? Erase all doubt on performance capabilities with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, a 10.5" AMOLED slate with S Pen, 64GB of storage, and Verizon 4G connectivity for $440.

There are many more options—including multiple color variants—when browsing at Woot’s website, and all of them come with a 90-day Samsung warranty, so head over there and take a look before the window closes after today.

