Refurbished Macbooks Start at $720 at Woot

Woot is offloading its inventory of refurbished 2018 Macbook models, including the Macbook Air and Macbook Pro. The former is going for $720 and features an Intel Core i5 dual-core processor, 8GB of DDR3 RAM, a 13.3" retina display with 227ppi, a solid-state drive, Touch ID, a Force Touch trackpad, and ships with MacOS X Mojave. The two Macbook Pro models are even beefier. The 13.3" model—available in 256GB ($980) and 512GB ($1,080)— is similar to the Air, but packs a slightly more powerful Core i5 processor and the all-important Touch Bar for gesture-based access to your most common shortcuts. Then there’s the 15.4" Pro model, which is perfect for gamers, designers, and professionals thanks to a 6-core Core i7 processor and 16GB of DDR4 memory, as well as a dedicated AMD Radeon Pro GPU with 4GB of GDDR5 memory. You’re paying $1,490 for the privilege to own that one.

Again, these are refurbished, and unfortunately, they don’t come with Apple warranties, but Woot has you covered with a full year of coverage included with every purchase.