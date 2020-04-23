It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 Units Start at $280

Quentyn Kennemer
Apple Watch Series 4 (Refurb) | $280-$300 | Woot
Apple Watch Series 4 (Refurb) | $280-$300 | Woot
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Apple Watch Series 4 (Refurb) | $280-$300 | Woot

Whether you’re low on budget or you don’t want to splurge on a brand new watch, Woot’s latest offer for the Apple Watch Series 4 is enticing. You can get a refurbished unit—which Woot admits may have some dings, scuffs, and minor scratches—for as low as $280. That’ll get you the 40mm model. You can also step up to the 44mm for $300, and there are options in Space Grey, Rose Gold, and Silver.

The Apple Watch Series 4 didn’t really change the game much save for a couple of key areas: it’s a bit bigger in overall size and screen real estate, and it shipped with an electrocardiogram heart rate sensor, which is much more reliable than the optical ones most other smartwatches ship with. It uses the same underlying technology to check your pulse that the doctors do, as opposed to a light that detects subtle light changes under your skin, something that can be thrown off by factors like skin color, sweat, and more.

