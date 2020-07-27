Refresh Your Switch's Memory With a Micro Center MicroSD Card—$9 for 64GB, $16 for 128GB, and $30 for 256GB

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Micro Center microSD Card (64GB) | $9 | Amazon Micro Center microSD Card (128GB) | $16 | Amazon Micro Center microSD Card (256GB) | $30 | Amazon
Whether you plan to fill it up with bite-size indie games or massive open-world epics, a high capacity microSD card is a must-have for every Nintendo Switch owner. The console’s built-in 32GB flash storage, while lightning-fast, simply doesn’t cut it anymore. L.A. Noire, for instance, takes up a whopping 27.4GB, making the case for external storage all the more sound. Fortunately, for budget shoppers, Amazon is selling Micro Center-branded baby SDs for some reason at impulse-buy prices.

Consider this 64GB Class 10 microSDXC card, now $9, or the 128GB for just $7 more. Hell, why not splurge on a whole 256GB when it’s $30?

