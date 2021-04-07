Refresh Your Nest for You And Your Pet With Chewy's Massive Home Sale

Refresh Your Nest Sale Image : Chewy

In the frenzy of spring cleaning, old pet items get tossed in the chaos. Chewy knows this and is proud of you for making your home a little less cluttered for you and your fur kid(s). As a reward, their massive Refresh Your Nest Sale helps you get brand new beds, bow ls, toys, and more. Out with the old and in with the new.

Our pets have been really brilliant putting up with us being at home so much, just kidding, you know they loved every minute of it. They deserve a little fun too, especially if they need to be entertained while you are working at home . This adorable Cactus Cat Scratching Post is the puurrrfect solution. This sturdy and whimsical post comes in two sizes. These help with boredom and even promote healthy kitty claws. This a top-rated item that can handle pawing, scratching, and climbing. Plus, it is really cute .

A comfy designated area for Fido is a necessity. I’m a huge fan of Frisco, and this is one of their best sellers. You don’t need a senior pet for them to appreciate this Plush Orthopedic Bed, but if you do, they’ll love it. If your fluffer is a bit smaller, the medium-sized bed is 16% off in this sale. This cozy bed is made from poly-fill bolster for support and memory foam to ease old bones. It designed to ease getting in and out for a geriatric pet. The cover is removable and machine washable for convenience .

If you did grab a few new goodies, you’re going to need a place for them. This Paw Print Collapsible Storage Bin is a fan favorite because it’s...fetching. Put all of pupper’s toys and squeaky things in a safe spot. This is a great box because it’s easy for even smaller dogs to access playthings and take a look with the sloped front. It’s made of durable polyester fabric and can be wiped down if a slobbery doggo gets too excited.

