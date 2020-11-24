It's all consuming.
Refresh Your Home Internet With 20% off Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 Mesh Router Packs

Eero 6 (Router + Extender) | $159 | Amazon
Eero 6 (3-Pack) | $223 | Amazon
Eero Pro 6 (1-Pack) | $183 | Amazon
Eero Pro 6 (3-Pack) | $479 | Amazon

Spotty Wi-Fi isn’t just a bummer, it can seriously inhibit your ability to get work or a good DnD session going. There’s a few ways you can solve this: move your rig closer to your router (not fun!), buy a beefier router, or invest in a mesh system. Mesh systems work better for larger households, though, and it might save you a headache or two down the road. That said, they’re pricey, so it’s worth waiting for a good deal if you can help it.

Right now, Eero’s got a stack of discounts worth checking out. Coupled with an extender, the Eero 6 mesh router is $40 off, bringing it down to a little under $160. That won’t get you the whole mesh networking suite, so only snag this if you’re looking to get started on a mesh system but aren’t ready to fully dive in. If you need a throuple units to get past those pesky walls, you can nab a three-pack for $223, or $56 off, right now. Unlike the pricier Pro system, the Eero 6 uses a dual-band system, which may affect your performance depending on what you’ll be doing.

If you need something a bit heftier, the Pro 6, which supports gigabit internet, is on sale, too. A one-pack is down from $229 to $183, and a three-pack is down from $599 to $479.

