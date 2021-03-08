Refresh Your Desk With This Sale on Razer Gaming Accessories

Up to %32 Off Razer Gaming Accessories Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Amazon currently has a big sale on Razer accessories running and it’s a perfect way to quite literally a way to light up your life. Look at all these glowing gamer accessories! For one, you’ve got Razer’s DeathAdder gaming mouse, which is a clean $50. Then, you’ve got plenty of chroma keyboards to choose from, like the Huntsman Elite for $150. But I’d like to draw your attention to the Tartarus V2, which is a little keypad that’s perfect for button mapping. That’s $55, so check it out if you’re as intrigued by it as I am. Otherwise, I’d recommend the Razer Kishi for $75 , as it’s one of the best mobile controller systems on the market. There’s much more here, so peep it as you’re perusing the internet today.