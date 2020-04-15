It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Reduce Your Fat Intake With $20 Off Dash's 6qt Air Fryer

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Dash 6qt Air Fryer | $80 | Amazon

With less gym time to work with, you’ll need to find other ways to cut back on calories without resorting to grandma’s diet. Enter the almighty air fryer. It’ll blast your food with heat and get it all nice and crisp, no added oil required. Dash’s 6qt model is enough to hold almost everything—from a basket of delicious golden fries to the poor-but-too-juicy-to-pass chicken that landed on your table as dinner—and it’s $20 off today. You can get it in Black and Aqua.

