Image: World Market

If you’re a fan of World Market, today is going to be a very good day. All of their full-priced furniture pieces are 30% off with code FURN30. That means you can save a significant chunk on all of their office furniture, dining room sets, sectional couches, and more. You can even shop by style, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, or industrial.

Looking for a place to start? I like this sage green couch, these leather stools, and this wood end table. Just be sure to enter the promo code at checkout!