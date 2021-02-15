It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Recycle That Clutter of Tea Boxes and Display Your Selection With Pride Using a Discounted Organizer Instead

Elizabeth Lanier
2-Pack Stackable Plastic Tea Bag Organizer | $19 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Nifty Tea Bag Spinning Carousel | $20 | Amazon
Tea Bags Organizer Storage and Display Rack | $20 | Amazon | Clip coupon

I’ve been Marie-Kondoing everything in my life lately, and I just noticed how much space tea bag boxes take up in my kitchen. No more! I personally ordered this very cute (but not really discounted) Nifty tea bag spinning carousel to display up to 60 bags at a time. That’s perfect for me. If you have a larger collection, you might want to check out this Mind Reader tea bag & condiment 9-drawer organizer which also has a couple of larger drawers for sauces or maybe even tea infusers. By the way, if you’re into looseleaf tea as well, I found a great deal on a glass tumbler infuser. Already 40% off, clip the 20% off coupon below its price to bring it down to just $14.

You can also snag up to 10% off this lovely bamboo tea bag organizer— just be sure to clip the coupon (once again, located below the price on Amazon). That brings it down to just $19. What I like about this is it has a clear window so you can easily see your tea collection. Similarly, this 2-pack stackable plastic organizer can also be yours for 10% off and is designed with convenience and ease of use in mind.

Last but not least, this cute little Soligt tea bag display rack has removable baskets and holds up to 120 bags. Grab it for 7% off when you clip the coupon!

