Recreate Your Own King of the Monsters Battle With This Set of 10 Godzilla Toys for 50% Off

Set of 10 Godzilla Toys Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Set of 10 Godzilla Toys | $20 | Amazon

I’m a fan of bundles like this because it’s a cool way to grab all your favorites for less and it’s a fun way to decorate shelves and whatnot. If you grew up watching Sci-Fi (that’s what it was back in the day) on Saturdays you watched a lot of Godzilla. If the king isn’t your chosen kaiju I bet the one you roll with is in this pack. Take $10 off this set of 10 Godzilla Toys right now.

So sure it says these are great for kids and I’m sure they are but I feel like these miniatures are really appreciated by those who’ve loved the behemoth creatures for years. They’re two to three inches in height and up to five inches in length so maybe keep an eye on younger ones if you do let them play. They’re waterproof too so epic bath time fights are totally ok. I like that the company listed that this pack is non-radioactive like we know they aren’t real monsters. Geez. To be clear I would also buy this if it was just ten Rodans. He’s the best. Don’t at me.

Prime members will enjoy free one-day shipping.

