Recreate the NYC Skyline on the Cheap with This LEGO Architecture Bargain

Image : Andrew Hayward

LEGO Architecture New York City | $49 | Amazon



LEGO sets have seemingly become more popular than ever during the pandemic, which makes total sense—but these great LEGO Architecture sets haven’t seen many sales in recent months.



Luckily, Amazon has a solid bargain on the New York City skyline set right now, slashing 19% off the list price. This 598-piece build includes a tiny Statue of Liberty alongside the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, the Chrysler Building, and the Flatiron Building, all done to scale. And when you’re done, you get a great little display piece for your desk or shelf.

Feeling ambitious? You might also consider the much, much larger LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty set, which lets you build a 17-inch-tall recreation of the iconic statue with 1,685 pieces. It’s nearly $22 off right now at Amazon.

