Record Your Road Incidents Discretely With Aukey's 1080p Mini Dash Cam, Now Just $26

Aukey Mini Dash Cam Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Aukey Mini Dash Cam | $26 | Amazon

Sometimes, those police reports don’t tell the real story. When it comes time to fight your road tickets and arrests , you’ll wish you had a d ash c am. There’s no reason not to add one to your car, especially with the nimble Dash Cam Mini by Aukey, featuring 1080p recording that will automatically save clips of auto accidents.

It’s small enough to fit behind your rear view mirror, or anywhere else in your car , though with a 170-degree wide-angle CMOS sensor, you should cover enough ground with even just one of these cheap things. Did I mention it’s only $26?