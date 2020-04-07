Record the Next Big Hit With the PreSonus Studio One Recording Suite for $70

PreSonus Studio One 4 Recording Software Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

PreSonus Studio One 4 Recording Softwar e | $70 | Amazon

With all this extra time we have these days, it’s important to find something productive to fill it with. Whether you’ve been banging on drums in the garage since you were five or you’ve already made several revolutions around the gig block , there’s no better time to learn how to record a song or an entire album than right now, and PreSonus Studio One for Artists is some of the best software to get the job done. Amazon is issuing digital licenses for just $70, a 30% discount.

Advertisement

From recording podcasts and spoken word poetry to multi-layered tracks made-for-radio, PreSonus gives you everything you need. It supports unlimited vocal and instrumental tracks. You can even tickle your producer bone with support for virtual instruments and a live sampling engine.

It’s a little daunting, especially for beginners, but PreSonus has plenty of excellent tutorials to get you up to speed.