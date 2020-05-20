Record All the Activity in and Around Your Car With an Anker Roav Dash Cam

Anker Roav Dual Dash Cam DUALDC519 + clip coupon

Anker Roav Dual Dash Cam | $89 | Amazon | Promo code DUALDC519 + clip coupon



If you want to keep track of all the goings-on in and around your car at all times, consider an Anker dual dashcam. It’s $89 with a promo code and a clipped coupon. It records in 1080p and automatically records your driving route, location, and speed so you’ll never get lost. Not to mention it has a parking mode, so it can be a sense of security 24 hours a day. Even more impressive, this dashcam automatically records 10 seconds before a car crash, and 20 seconds after so you’ll have access to what really happened. No more “he said she said” over here. Grab this before it’s gone!

