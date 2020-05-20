It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Record All the Activity in and Around Your Car With an Anker Roav Dash Cam

Ignacia
Anker Roav Dual Dash Cam | $89 | Amazon | Promo code DUALDC519 + clip coupon
If you want to keep track of all the goings-on in and around your car at all times, consider an Anker dual dashcam. It’s $89 with a promo code and a clipped coupon. It records in 1080p and automatically records your driving route, location, and speed so you’ll never get lost. Not to mention it has a parking mode, so it can be a sense of security 24 hours a day. Even more impressive, this dashcam automatically records 10 seconds before a car crash, and 20 seconds after so you’ll have access to what really happened. No more “he said she said” over here. Grab this before it’s gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

