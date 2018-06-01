In a small apartment, a laundry basket is an albatross that takes up far too much floor space, which is what makes this collapsible model so ingenious. When not in use, it folds up flat enough to squeeze it into the gap next to your washer and dryer, or you could just lean it against the wall in your closet. Today’s price is an all-time low, so go ahead, reclaim a few square feet.
Reclaim Some Closet Space With This Ingenious Collapsible Laundry Basket
