Real Life Sucks, So Roleplay a Virtual One in Grand Theft Auto 5 for $15

Grand Theft Auto 5 (PC/Steam) | $15 | Humble Bundle

If The Sims, Second Life, et al. haven’t made it obvious that people would much rather live out exciting virtual lives than toil away in our boring reality, I’m here to inform you of the trend. Now that none of us are getting out of the house anytime soon (take that extroverts!) perhaps it’s time to try your hand at roleplaying, which you can do with a copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 for PC (Steam), which is just $15 at Humble Bundle.

Advertisement

Once you buy it, look up FiveM, and prepare to literally live a changed life. You can run jobs as a cop, an investigator, a paramedic, a mechanic, or just that homeless guy on the street who can’t get enough of the bubbly.

Peak Design Is Donating All of Its Travel Tripod Launch Profits to... Read on The Inventory

Or, you could just play through the campaign and hop online for PVP like everyone else.