Reading More? A Kindle Paperwhite (23% off) Might Be Your Best Friend

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) | $100 | Amazon



Kindle Paperwhite (32GB) | $125 | Amazon

A Kindle reader is still a good buy in 2020, and the latest Paperwhite model is 23% off. You can get it in 8GB for just $100 following the discount, or $125 for 32GB. And don’t sneeze at the 8GB model—that’s a lot of books.

Note that this price only applies if you opt for special offers, which are unobtrusive ads that appear periodically on the standby screen. (You can always pay to remove them later.)

It packs everything you love about Kindle Paperwhite, including amazing battery life and a sharp LED-backlit 6" display (300 ppi) to simulate real ink on real pages.

It also supports Audible’s audiobooks and has waterproof construction. All buyers get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, too, so you’ll have plenty to read even if you don’t plan to buy a ton of books right away.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/8/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/18/2020.